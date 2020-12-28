Letter to the Editor: Keep teachers in line for vaccine at phase 3

Once again Gov. Kevin Stitt is proving that he does not deserve to be a leader of our great state.

By bowing to the power of the teachers' union and placing them ahead of people over 65, especially those with underlying medical issues, he is placing people with greater risk of dying from COVID-19 below those who might get sick but will generally be OK.

In-person education is important, but it can be done remotely for a little while longer while using the vaccine on people that really need it to survive.

Seniors, do not let this go unopposed. We have political power too.

Use it and let our governor know that he should leave these decisions to the health professionals who know what they are doing.

Robert Sheehan, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Teachers have been moved to the phase two category, which is the same one as people 65 and older and those with comorbidities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.