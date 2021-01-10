Letter to the Editor: Keep parts of Gathering Place open later

The Gathering Place recently started closing at 6 p.m.

I can understand closing the playgrounds east of Riverside Drive at 6 p.m. However, closing the parts of the park located within River Parks — the sports courts, pump tracks and skatepark — at 6 p.m. is unacceptable.

When Gathering Place was allowed to use parts of River Parks, Tulsans did not expect that Gathering Place management would be allowed to reduce drastically the hours of what were once public spaces.

River Parks is open daily until 11 p.m. Anything that sits on River Parks’ land should be open at least until 10 p.m.

Even with all its talk of being “a park for all,” the Gathering Place excludes working adults by closing at 6 p.m. Tulsans should demand reasonable open hours for the Sports Courts, Pump Tracks, and Skatepark. Shutting people out at 6 p.m. is simply unreasonable.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.