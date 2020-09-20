Letter to the Editor: Kaiser shows leader on BLM mural

Thank you again, George Kaiser, this time for your moral leadership on the Black Lives Matter sign on Greenwood Avenue ("Why the streets of Greenwood are different, and why what we say there matters," Sept. 14).
Tulsa is a better city because of him and could become even better if leadership would act on his suggestion.
