Letter to the Editor: Jo Anna Dossett a proven woman of conviction

Senate District 35

The race for Senate District 35 pits Democrat Jo Anna Dossett (left) against Republican Cheryl Baber. The seat came open after state Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, termed out after 12 years. Click here to read more about the race.

I have never met Jo Anna Dossett, but I live in the Senate district that she seeks to represent.

I read with some amusement a letter to the editor that criticized Dossett for participating in a strike at the state Capital to improve public education in Oklahoma ("Voting against Jo Anna Dossett," Oct. 15).

The letter expressed concern that Dossett’s advocacy for public education sent the wrong message to out-of-state businesses considering moving to Oklahoma.

I suspect that out-of-state companies looking to move are more concerned with Oklahoma’s grossly underfunded public education system than they are at a teacher who is willing to go to bat for her students.

Dossett’s actions prove that she is a woman of conviction who will stand up for what is right for our state. She has my vote.

Mike Redman, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

