Letter to the Editor: Jim Inhofe has changed a lot since he was Tulsa mayor

Years ago when I worked at City Hall and Jim Inhofe was mayor, I knew him to be a man of principle and a proponent for a good and decent life for all.

He has spent less and less years in Oklahoma while distancing himself from his constituents.

He’s found time to conduct a town hall meeting for the chamber of commerce but not one for the people who elected him.

Now he supports an immoral man of no principles, lacks empathy, a cheat and a liar.

Inhofe, like every GOP member of the Senate, is as much to blame for our country’s present state of affairs and the many lives we have lost due to their silence and obvious refusal to stand for what's right and decent.

As chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he has chosen to remain silent on President Donald Trump's description of our valued service members as “losers and suckers.”

However, his ads say he truly respects them.

The Republican Party supposedly stands for the opportunity to achieve the American dream. At some point, Inhofe forgot this.

In November, we must put aside being Republican or Democrat and vote for whoever reflects our American values.