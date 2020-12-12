Letter to the Editor: Jenks schools showing 'brazen ineptitude' about safety in game photos

The recent Tulsa World article describing the "crowded, mostly maskless" scene at Jenks' state championship football victory is yet another example of the wonton disregard for the health and safety of our citizenry ("Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section," Dec. 7).

The Jenks Public Schools' apology for its brazen ineptitude came only after a photo surfaced.

Whether it's Jenks thumbing its nose at public safety or law enforcement caught in the act of using unlawful force, too many times those responsible are held accountable only because someone took a photo or video of an unseemly event.

Where is the accountability beforehand, not after the fact?

Someone with the Jenks Public Schools is clearly responsible for ensuring crowd safety and simply offering an apology is not going to change minds. Until fines are levied and/or jobs endangered life and death will go on as usual.