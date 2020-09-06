Letter to the editor: Jenks schools pulls a COVID-19 rope-a-dope on parents

Jenks Public Schools has successfully pulled a rope-a-dope on its parents.
The district saw enrollment was down and parents were contemplating online schooling options. So, in an effort to grab those parents, they offered an online option.
They still didn’t like their in-person numbers, so they conjured up a plan. They decided to have distance learning until Tulsa County dropped into the CDC’s yellow level for infections for two weeks. They said they would then begin considerations for a safe return of students.
To add to this bait and switch scheme, school counselors called each student enrolled in online school, entitled “Jenks Connect,” and convinced them into enrolling in in-person school, which would begin with distance learning, and may not return to school at all this semester.
Eight days into distance learning, Boom! Parents received a letter saying school is now opening on Sept. 10, despite the fact that Tulsa County remains in the orange category.
I don’t know exactly where (keep digging, Tulsa World, please!) Epic Charter School spends all its money, but I do know its teachers and students seem to be happy. So, they’ll likely see a spike in enrollment this week.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!