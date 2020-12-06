Letter to the Editor: Jazz Hall of Fame important Tulsa attraction worth saving

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame brings citizens from all walks of life together to commune in the uniquely American art form, jazz.
There are open-to-the-public, free jams, rehearsals, road shows, high-school programs and special events.
Since COVID-19, there are no audiences. Before, from 50 to 100 people attended jams.
During COVID-19, jams are broadcast on FM 98.1 and Facebook.
Why pick on the Hall during COVID? ("Jazz Hall of Fame sued over alleged missed payments; county seeks to end its lease at Union Depot," Nov. 18).
The nonprofit runs on donations and income from weddings, banquets and special events.
During COVID-19, there are only donations.
Closing would be a loss to the city, the state and the nation. Where else do audiences and musicians commune for free?
One musician, pre-COVID-19, came weekly from Webber’s Falls. A wickedly good guitar player comes from Kansas. Another outstanding guitarist commutes from Bartlesville.
A musician from the Air Force’s Airmen of Note came a week after a harmonica player from New Mexico sat in. B.B. King’s drummer comes to visit from Los Angeles.
Why don’t we (and county and city leaders and local philanthropists) come together to help? People who visit Oklahoma are jealous of our wonderful Jazz Hall.
Periodically, there’s news about things that are wrong at the Jazz Hall. The truth is that the Hall is a stunning example of cooperation, musical spirit and joy.
It brings to Tulsa an irreplaceable and indescribable feeling of closeness and community.
Editor's Note: Joe Monroe and Richard Hoe are musicians who occasionally perform at the Jazz Hall of Fame.
