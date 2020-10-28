 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Jason Van Kirk should know better

Justin Van Kirk - Lori Dector Wright

This mailer from District 7 City Council candidate Justin Van Kirk asserts that his opponent has "donated to liberal agendas that call for defunding police," but Van Kirk was unable to point to any incident where Councilor Lori Decter Wright has expressed support for defunding the police.

Thank you for exposing the dark money that has funded the fliers circulated by the Justin Van Kirk campaign for Tulsa City Council ("PAC focused on policing pouring money into Tulsa City Council races," Oct. 26)

His material, no doubt written by Tomahawk Strategies, evinces a win-at-all-costs mentality.

Based on innuendo and disingenuous statements, Van Kirk’s campaign fosters the kind of division that causes distress nationally. And all of this for a city council seat?

Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, Van Kirk’s actions — using letterhead that suggests he is a member of the Tulsa City Council and making false statements about his opponent — are not in keeping with the kingdom of God that he espouses by virtue of his attendance at Rhema Bible College.

He should know better.

Someone who allows people to speak for him rather than speaking for himself, and who acts in violation of his stated values, does not deserve to be a city council member.

Edward E. Decker, Jr., Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

