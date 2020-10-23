Letter to the Editor: Jail has pandemic responsibility to prisoner families

In response to article on COVID-19 outbreak at David L. Moss and measures taken to slow the spread ("COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map," Oct. 14), the facility needs to consider ways to protect the families of inmates upon discharge.

The inmates are not being notified of positive results unless they submit a written inquiry after release.

The family member picking them up is not allowed to get their results and many are going to homes with high-risk family members who have no idea their loved one may be contagious.

Masks are not provided at discharge. Inmates coming in are tested then released to general population if negative results are obtained. They are contacting COVID-19 in general population, where many get retested and are positive.

They discharged and only get results if they have filled out a form and have their ID with them. Most of them have to come back the following day to do this.

They should be told as soon as results are available to allow families to take measures to protect high-risk and elderly people in the home or who they may have contact with.

Susan White, Tulsa