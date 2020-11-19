Letter to the Editor: It's up to Republicans to keep Trump in check during the final weeks

The election is over; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won.

Watching the current occupant of the White House continue to ignore that fact is sad. But it’s time for someone to speak truth to power.

And, that someone can’t be someone like me, a lifelong Democrat.

Republicans who have defended the president’s often outrageous actions for almost four years bear the responsibility for stepping in and helping the transition go as smoothly as possible.

This is not to say that recounts in as many states should not continue.

If this is what will convince President Donald Trump that he really lost, let the states that will allow a recount do so.

But the ego of someone who has rarely acted like an adult should not stand in the way of our country moving forward.

Kudos to Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford for indicating that he will step in, if necessary, to ensure that the new president has access to the briefings to which he is entitled.

Sen. Jim Inhofe should follow his example.