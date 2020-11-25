 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: It's the people who make these down times better

I am thankful for my family and friends. They are the ones who help me if I am down.

The teachers at Jenks East Intermediate are the best. They are the ones who help me if I am struggling to do my work.

I am just thankful for my teachers, friends and God.

Anthony Caesar Vargas 11, Jenks East Intermediate

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

