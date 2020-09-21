 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: It's not the Democrats

Letter to the Editor: It's not the Democrats

{{featured_button_text}}
GOP proposes 'targeted' virus aid, but Dems say not enough

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least a government shutdown is off the table. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated pre-election session, hopes are fading for a pandemic relief bill, or much else.

 J. Scott Applewhite

In response to the letter "Soul of America belongs to Americans (Aug. 25)," I say that Democrats are not anti-American. 

Democrats did not steal kids from their parents and put them in cages. It was not Democrats who sent federal troops into cities where they were not wanted and made matters worse.

It is not a Democrat who has amassed over 20,000 lies while in office. It was not Democrats who gave huge tax breaks to the wealthy and big businesses, ignoring the lower and middle classes.

It is not Democrats who want to take health coverage away from millions of people. 

It is not Democrats who pardon convicted felons and liars. It is not Democrats who are trying to push a vaccine on the public before it has been properly tested. 

And it certainly is not Democrats who ask foreign governments for help in getting elected. 

Democrats want someone to lead who has integrity, honesty and morals. 

They want someone who values all people, not just the rich who can make big contributions. 

Judy Harrington, Bartlesville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News