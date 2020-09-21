Letter to the Editor: It's not the Democrats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the letter "Soul of America belongs to Americans (Aug. 25)," I say that Democrats are not anti-American.

Democrats did not steal kids from their parents and put them in cages. It was not Democrats who sent federal troops into cities where they were not wanted and made matters worse.

It is not a Democrat who has amassed over 20,000 lies while in office. It was not Democrats who gave huge tax breaks to the wealthy and big businesses, ignoring the lower and middle classes.

It is not Democrats who want to take health coverage away from millions of people.

It is not Democrats who pardon convicted felons and liars. It is not Democrats who are trying to push a vaccine on the public before it has been properly tested.

And it certainly is not Democrats who ask foreign governments for help in getting elected.

Democrats want someone to lead who has integrity, honesty and morals.

They want someone who values all people, not just the rich who can make big contributions.