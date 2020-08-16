I support the U.S. Postal Service. I would remind the writer of "Don't trust the Postal Service with ballot (Aug. 6)" that the USPS is a crucial and trustworthy government service.
This is especially so now, given the need for social distancing during an election season.
Unfortunately, the Postal Service suffers from the myth that government is always and everywhere inefficient.
The reality is that government is simply one of the ways we organize human activity.
More ominously, the Postal Service is presently under attack from the Trump administration with a clear intent to sow discord and distrust in order to suppress voting.
