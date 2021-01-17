Letter to the Editor: Instead of rioting over politics, get involved in productive ways

I wonder how many of the mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol has ever participated in politics.

Have they ever rung doorbells for a candidate? Do they read newspapers?

Do they ever write to a Congress member? Have they ever served in the election process at the precinct level or the county level?

Do they know anything that wasn't forwarded to them by a friend who got it from an unknown source and probably didn't read with a reasonable eye?

They accuse mainstream media of bias, which is somewhat true, but the media/press usually quotes or broadcasts statements of government officials in their own words.

How can you be called biased when you quote Twitter messages or show the person telling a verifiable lie?

Having served on a county election board — engaging precinct workers, certifying results and presiding over recounts — I found the average election worker to be committed to accuracy.

I can only conclude that the cries of massive voter fraud are based not on fact, but on the word of someone who has forceful ways of expressing such ideas.