Letter to the Editor: Instead of rioting over politics, get involved in productive ways

I wonder how many of the mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol has ever participated in politics.
Have they ever rung doorbells for a candidate? Do they read newspapers?
Do they ever write to a Congress member? Have they ever served in the election process at the precinct level or the county level?
Do they know anything that wasn't forwarded to them by a friend who got it from an unknown source and probably didn't read with a reasonable eye?
They accuse mainstream media of bias, which is somewhat true, but the media/press usually quotes or broadcasts statements of government officials in their own words.
How can you be called biased when you quote Twitter messages or show the person telling a verifiable lie?
Having served on a county election board — engaging precinct workers, certifying results and presiding over recounts — I found the average election worker to be committed to accuracy.
I can only conclude that the cries of massive voter fraud are based not on fact, but on the word of someone who has forceful ways of expressing such ideas.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: