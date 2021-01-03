Letter to the Editor: Inspired by strength of American democracy

I am 88 years old and believe I have lived through 15 different presidents beginning with Franklin Roosevelt.

After watching the amazing process of electing a new president, thinking about this as I looked out my front door at a new day, the first thing I saw was my beautiful flag, waving gently and proudly.

It gave me much thought about what I had witnessed the day before. I thought about the precious meaning of what the flag really meant to all.

I think about our military cemeteries, and all the cemeteries where so many brave men and women lie, those who proudly and willingly sacrificed along with their loved ones.

I, too, have two brothers lying in military cemeteries.

After watching all that has transpired in the last few weeks, I feel like their sacrifice was not in vain.

We still have that awesome privilege of choosing a leader by the people and for the people.

May those we have chosen to lead this country into the future reach across the aisle to each other and reach an accord for all.

May God bless.