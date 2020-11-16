Letter to the Editor: Inhofe's words hurting democracy

Sen. Jim Inhofe said the election isn't over. He knows it is and is only feeding the President Donald Trump masses in Oklahoma.

They don't need to be told anymore of this because they believe it. This stops people from believing in our fair elections.

This is not what a senators are supposed to do. They take an oath to defend our democracy.

Pat Ford, Tulsa

