Letter to the Editor: Inhofe's flying stunts have nothing to do with substantive issue

At last, we have a candidate for the U.S. Senate who give me hope that she cares more about citizens than big money donors.

For too long, Oklahomans have suffered under the thumb of wealthy special interests aided in their greed by the senatorial pair from our state who don't listen to their constituents.

Both embrace a dying creed. They are on the wrong side of history and are promoting and encouraging policies that represent the last flailing gasps of the Civil War.

Even Sen. Jim Inhofe's law-and-order TV ad is not a demonstration of what he will do for citizens, but what will happen to us if we step out of line.

Another ad features him flying aerobatic maneuvers, maybe not even over Oklahoma, I can't tell.

There's just no connection between his stunt flying skills and the citizens lined up for free food distribution.

I don't have a stunt plane. I don't know anyone who has a stunt plane. I don't begrudge someone's tremendous fortune to be able to play with such expensive toys.

I just don't know what it has to do with listening to the needs of my fellow citizens.

Enough is enough.