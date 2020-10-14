Letter to the Editor: Inhofe should debate opponent for the benefit of young voters

Sen. Jim Inhofe owes our new generation of voters the courtesy of a debate, discussing policies, current events and changes in our government.

Many now-eligible voters were in diapers when he first took office.

If Inhofe is not capable of addressing changes by having a healthy debate with opponent Abby Broyles, then he should step down.

Our country needs dialogue. Our next generation deserves engagement to help it form new ideas around our changing world, country and environment.

Inhofe's dismissal, saying Oklahomans know where he stands, treats Broyles as an unworthy opponent. Or, worse yet, the new generation of voters is left with an impression of a condescending male dismissing a quite passionate and capable woman, leaving us with a white privileged male persona as his legacy.

Perhaps he served Oklahoma well once, but times have changed. Has he?

I caution Inhofe to not forget what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did to her incumbent opponent (of her own party), who felt she was unworthy to acknowledge.

I keep asking the “quiet” question to my Republican friends and many reply, for the first time in their lives they are not voting for their party.