Sen. Jim Inhofe has always supported our troops. So what has happened to him and the Senate?
Why is the Senate not immediately holding hearings about Russia’s bounty on our servicemen and women? Is the Senate a Vladimir Putin puppet?
I’m not voting for Inhofe for the first time in my life because of the many failures of the Senate.
If the Senate is not going to aggressively have immediate hearings on this issue and take appropriate action, I will actively support his opponent with money and commentaries.
What’s happened with the senator who always put our troops first?
John Clark, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video