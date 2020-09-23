Letter to the Editor: Inhofe is what is wrong with this country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jim Inhofe's latest campaign ad is pure pandering.

Because he served in the Army for two years he is a patriot? According to his ad, I'm not a patriot or an Oklahoman because some of my political beliefs are liberal or progressive.

But wait a minute, I served in the Navy for six years and am a Vietnam veteran. So, I feel like I did my patriotic duty for this country.

Inhofe is the epitome of what's wrong with our country.

He is divisive and encourages those who agree with him to disdain those who don't.

I am one Oklahoman who does cry when America burns. But, it is because of the burning of the plant life and homes in the West that is exacerbated by climate change which Inhofe thinks is a hoax.

It is time for him to be voted out of office where he can fly upside down to his life's content.

Larry Vandiver, Tulsa

