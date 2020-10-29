Letter to the Editor: Inhofe doesn't want all Oklahoma votes

To Reagan Republicans, independents and Democrats: Sen. Jim Inhofe's ads make it clear he does not want your vote!

In fact, if you don’t look like him, think like him, believe like him and worship like him, you are a socialist. You are not welcome in his Oklahoma, and he would like you to leave.

He has represented Oklahoma in Congress for 33 years with one of the lowest attendance ratings in the Senate. He admits he takes direction from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, voting on bills he hasn’t even read.

On the Govtrack.us ideology chart, Inhofe is rated the singular farthest right senator. He's so far right he is alone at the edge of the chart.

He does not support environmental conservation, civil liberties, LGBTQ or human rights but does support increasing voting restrictions and voter suppression tactics to disenfranchise a large number of Oklahomans and roll back voter rights to the Jim Crow era.

In March, he voted against a coronavirus assistance bill, has voted consistently to repeal the Affordable Care Act and specifically to overturn protections for people with pre-existing conditions.