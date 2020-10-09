Letter to the Editor: Inhofe doesn't act like a patriot when it comes to Trump

Regarding the Sept. 10 article "Jim Inhofe, Abby Broyles ads hit the airwaves in Senate race," Sen. Jim Inhofe says he's a patriot, having served in the Army, and chairs the Armed Services Committee.

So maybe he'd like to explain why, when President Donald Trump makes disparaging remarks about the late Sen. John McCain, a hero if there ever was one, that we hear silence.

When Trump takes the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies, still nothing from Inhofe.

Trump calls our fallen servicemen and women "losers and suckers," and I know Inhofe will say those were "allegedly made."

That's the way Trump talked about McCain.

Now Trump's on tape in an interview with Bob Woodward admitting he purposely downplayed the COVID-19 virus and lied to the public.

If that was Vice President Joe Biden saying all of this, your hair would be on fire.

The only Republican in Washington, D.C., with a spine is Sen. Mitt Romney, and he's an outcast in his own party.