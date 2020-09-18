Letter to the Editor: Inhofe dividing what defines 'Oklahoman' over politics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like U.S. Jim Inhofe, I am covered by and support Medicare, which was denounced by its opponents in 1965 as socialized medicine.

So, I’m a socialist.

Progressives are ardent supporters of public education. And, like three quarters of the Oklahoma Legislature in 2018, I supported the historic pay increase for public school teachers in Oklahoma who educate over 90% of our children.

So, I’m a progressive.

Inhofe tells us liberals support increasing taxes, and I supported then-Mayor Inhofe’s 50% increase in Tulsa’s city sales tax in 1979.

So, I’m a liberal.

According to Inhofe if I’m a socialist, progressive and liberal, I can’t be an Oklahoman.

Tell that to my grandmother who, as a child, watched boomers and sooners enter Oklahoma Territory.

Tell that to my parents, who were both born and raised in Oklahoma, as were their two children.

And tell that to my children and grandchildren, who were born and raised in Oklahoma.