Letter to the Editor: Inhofe ad with Sheriff Regalado furthers political divide

I resent the new campaign ad for Sen. Jim Inhofe with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado saying, "Liberals try to defund the police" and "Inhofe is being attacked by socialists who want to destroy our country and state."

Regalado claims, "Law enforcement will always have Jim Inhofe's back."

I am a Democrat and tired of the catchwords "liberals" or "socialists" for all of us.

Is Regalado saying that he will only have Republican backs? What about the Democrats? We pay taxes too.

I believe President Donald Trump has sowed division in this country. He believes he's the president of only the Republican-led states, telling the Democrat-led states to fend for themselves.

This is America. We are not supposed to be punished for our political beliefs.

As much as Trump wants it to be an authoritarian government, we will fight that until our last breath.

Democrats support the police. We do believe that they should weed out the ones who are blatantly racist.

And some believe putting money where it would help ease the burdens on police would help, like mental health services.