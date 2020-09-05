 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Influence of professional athletes

Letter to the Editor: Influence of professional athletes

Only $5 for 5 months
Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

The Milwaukee Bucks bench sits empty at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 Kevin C. Cox

Sports columnist Guerin Emig’s piece on Aug. 28 was titled, “’Stick to sports’ is an idea for sheep,” and about his life-changing experience of racism and social injustice.

However, it quickly turned from his passionate opinion to judgment.

It seems we are sheep if we don’t agree with professional athletes not playing their respective scheduled sport. Most Americans who are fortunate enough to be currently employed can’t boycott while on the clock.

Professional athletes have a lot of influence. They also have many opportunities to express their opinions other than boycotting scheduled games.

To be called names because we disagree with Emig’s opinion only leads to more division.

There was a young shepherd named David who became a giant slayer and ultimately a king. He wasn’t perfect, but the shepherd he followed was.

The end of racism and social injustice will be when we love like the shepherd.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News