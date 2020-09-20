 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: In-person education important for social interaction

  Updated
TPS FIRST DAY

Michael Hendricks teaches his 5th grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. 

Click here to read about the return for Tulsa Public Schools

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

I think we should be able to go back to school physically, in person, mainly because virtual learning isn’t as engaging or as fun.

Sure, it still helps, but there’s no true engagement into the lessons or discussions of classes.

Some people won’t even show up to the class calls and will complain about not knowing the material.

Not only that, humans are very social creatures. We need to interact with one another in order to stay stable.

Being isolated or quarantined for this long most likely has an effect on a lot of students across the country right now.

Anyway, those are just my thoughts. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

