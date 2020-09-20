Letter to the Editor: In-person education important for social interaction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think we should be able to go back to school physically, in person, mainly because virtual learning isn’t as engaging or as fun.

Sure, it still helps, but there’s no true engagement into the lessons or discussions of classes.

Some people won’t even show up to the class calls and will complain about not knowing the material.

Not only that, humans are very social creatures. We need to interact with one another in order to stay stable.

Being isolated or quarantined for this long most likely has an effect on a lot of students across the country right now.

Anyway, those are just my thoughts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.