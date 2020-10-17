Letter to the Editor: In-person best type of education

I am attending school in person at Lone Star School in Sapulpa.

Last spring, I had to complete five weeks of virtual online school. I did not like it because I couldn't see my friends, and I didn't have a teacher to help me.

Email does not provide the in-person help that students need. I'm thankful that I get to go to school in person.

Editor's Note: The letter was part of a Boy Scouts project.

