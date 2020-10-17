 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: In-person best type of education

Edmond school masks

Students stay spaced apart as they line up to enter Charles Haskell Elementary for their first day of school in Edmond on Aug. 20. Edmond Public Schools opted for a blended learning model which has students alternate between at-home learning and attending class in person. 

 BRYAN TERRY, The Oklahoman

I am attending school in person at Lone Star School in Sapulpa.

Last spring, I had to complete five weeks of virtual online school. I did not like it because I couldn't see my friends, and I didn't have a teacher to help me.

Email does not provide the in-person help that students need. I'm thankful that I get to go to school in person.

Editor's Note: The letter was part of a Boy Scouts project.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

