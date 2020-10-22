Letter to the editor: In difficult times, Election Board shows patience, care

My wife and I recently delivered our absentee ballots to the Tulsa County Election Board. While waiting in an appropriately spaced pandemic line, we noticed a gentleman at the counter. He was talking with one of the election board employees and had his absentee ballot and other papers in front of him.

While we couldn't hear the conversation, it was obvious the employee was explaining the process to submit an absentee ballot. The conversation lasted for several minutes with both pointing at the materials. Once their conversation ended, it was apparent he needed to obtain something from his vehicle. As we finished submitting our ballots and were leaving, he returned to the building carrying something that look like his ID.

Our reaction? How thankful we are for the Election Board employee who offered patience and guidance to this gentleman. Thank you to this gentleman for asking for help so he could cast his absentee ballot correctly. It was a warm and kind moment.

In these times, patience and thoughtfulness are characteristics we all need to keep at the forefront of our behavior.