Letter to the Editor: Important to keep military newspaper

The Stars and Stripes newspaper has been providing news to our military for 160 years. Although it is funded by the Pentagon, it operates as an independent news media.
President Dwight Eisenhower once chastised Gen. George S. Patton for trying to suppress and control information in the Stars and Stripes.
This news outlet gives our troops the right to speak truth to power. In our current environment, this has never been more important.
As far as President Donald Trump respecting our military, it is evident from his words and actions that he respects no one: not his military advisors, not the epidemiologists trying to guide us through this epidemic and not state governors or the press.
Time and again reliable press have been able to produce factual verification of their writing and disprove the president's alternative realities.
Both of my parents were decorated military officers.
My dad spent time as a prisoner of war, not because he was a sucker or a loser. He was betrayed by an old Italian farmer who feared for his own life.
Katherine Powell, Bartlesville
Editor's Note: The Pentagon announced last week it would cease publishing Stars and Stripes as of Sept. 30. It gave no reason. President Donald Trump stated on Twitter he would not allow that to happen.
