Letter to the Editor: Hypocrisy word of the moment with Supreme Court nomination

It has been interesting to note how often the word hypocrite has been used since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, particularly regarding the Republicans and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

It seems there is plenty of hypocrisy on both sides. This is politics.

Four years ago, the Democrats were insisting the Senate should vote on Merrick Garland and not wait until after the election.

The situation was similar in that an icon of conservatives, Justice Antonin Scalia, was being replaced by a Democratic president, whereas now an icon of liberals is being replaced by a Republican president.

The main difference is that Republicans have been in control of the Senate on both occasions.

Yes, McConnell and the Republicans are being hypocritical to insist on putting through a candidate before the election this year, as are House Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to insist on waiting until after the election.

McConnell’s excuse is that it is different when both the Senate and the presidency are controlled by the same party (a difference he included when refusing to bring forward Garland’s name four years ago).