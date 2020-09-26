 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Hypocrisy an Oklahoma value

Letter to the Editor: Hypocrisy an Oklahoma value

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Inhofe Sheriff

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe speaks to Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A question for Sen. Jim Inhofe regarding the vote for a Supreme Court Justice before the upcoming election: Is hypocrisy an Oklahoma value?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News