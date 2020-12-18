Letter to the Editor: Hospitals too full for a COVID-19 with complications

COVID-19 has been ravaging our nation, and people are still refusing to wear masks when it could easily save lives.

Many Oklahomans are at risk of developing severe complications. The state has a population that is 14.3% diabetic, 31% obese and 16% elderly.

This is a massive number of people at risk of dying.

In November, average daily cases in Oklahoma have increased almost threefold from from the first to the end of that month, while hospitalizations average has increased by 33% over the last two weeks.

The daily death toll is currently at the highest average since the start of the pandemic.

I am a Type 1 diabetic and contracted COVID-19, ending up in the emergency room with pneumonia and pericarditis.

I was sent home despite having a doctor's recommendation to be admitted because no rooms being available.

People are getting sick, missing work and even dying while our hospitals are full when there is a proven and simple method of reducing personal exposure and spread of COVID-19.