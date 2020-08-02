Hospital equipment

This is some of the equipment used by hospital staff as they treated John Townsley for COVID-19, including a rotating bed that keeps a patient's lungs in the best position for recovery. Townsley was in the bed for 20 days. Courtesy

I just got out of the hospital from a 10-day battle with the COVID-19 virus.

I have been wearing a mask everywhere I go but have been in businesses where that is not the case.

Someone not wearing a mask obviously infected me and almost killed me unknowingly.

Please help protect everyone by wearing a mask when in public.

Everyone has a constitutional right to not be told to wear one, but you do not have the right to kill someone. I am sure that is not your intention, but it almost happened in my case.

That first full day in the hospital, I thought I was a goner. It took a lot of work to get where I tested negative two days in a row.

I am still working on getting my breathing and strength back.

Please think of the next person and not just the inconvenience of wearing a mask for a short period of time.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags