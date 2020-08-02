I just got out of the hospital from a 10-day battle with the COVID-19 virus.
I have been wearing a mask everywhere I go but have been in businesses where that is not the case.
Someone not wearing a mask obviously infected me and almost killed me unknowingly.
Please help protect everyone by wearing a mask when in public.
Everyone has a constitutional right to not be told to wear one, but you do not have the right to kill someone. I am sure that is not your intention, but it almost happened in my case.
That first full day in the hospital, I thought I was a goner. It took a lot of work to get where I tested negative two days in a row.
I am still working on getting my breathing and strength back.
Please think of the next person and not just the inconvenience of wearing a mask for a short period of time.
