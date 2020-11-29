Letter to the Editor: Hospital workers burned out, working constantly with skeleton crews

I have been a certified nursing assistant for 12 years, and I've never experienced anything like this.

I work in a hospital, and we have been working almost constantly with skeleton crews. On top of having no staff, the ICUs have been full, which forces us to keep patients who need direct attention on our already strained floors.

We're running out of special negative pressure rooms to put COVID-19 patients in and are forced to place them in normal rooms.

Visitors are coming in and lying about their symptoms and exposing the patients they are visiting, along with the workers.

Health care workers are exhausted and burned out; many are wanting to leave health care altogether.

We feel like sacrificial lambs being led to slaughter.

We just want the public to take this virus seriously, and show respect for the well-being of others.

Who is going to take care of the sick when the doctors, nurses, aides, respiratory therapists, and other staff are all gone? Protect us so we can save you.