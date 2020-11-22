Letter to the Editor: Hospital workers are keeping us safe

I'm thankful for all the people who work in the hospital. Thank you for keeping us safe and caring for us.

People who work in the hospital save others' lives and help us. I'm thankful for our doctors.

During this time, there's a pandemic called COVID-19, and more than 100,000 people have died. And, I'm thankful for all of the doctors who work in the hospital.

