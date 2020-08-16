I am horrified by the Union School Board’s decision to continue with in-person learning.
While Union has offered a virtual learning option, many families have chosen the traditional learning route, partly due to that being the default option as well as the limited class offerings for online learning.
This leads to Union simply not having enough space to practice proper social distancing.
If one student gets infected, they will expose numerous students, teachers and employees, which would have devastating consequences.
As shown by this quote in the district’s re-entry plan: “Given the nature of this virus, it is not a matter of ‘if,’ but when our schools will experience an event.”
The district knows there will be exposure.
Broken Arrow had 33 employees test positive last week alone, and the school year hasn’t even started.
Why must schools in Tulsa unnecessarily risk countless lives?
The virus has a mortality rate of 1%; with a population as large as Union’s that 1% would leave an irreplaceable hole.
I cannot fathom the possibility that some of my peers or teachers — people who helped shape me into who I am today — could die because the school board voted in favor of "normality."
The risk of losing my friends and family should not be seen as normal under any circumstances.
I am proud to be a Union student, but the board’s actions have appalled me.
I just want me and my peers to survive my senior year.
Allyn Loyd, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.