Letter to the Editor: History will not be kind to Trump

Let there be no confusion. President Donald Trump and his enabling Republicans are engaging in acts that are bordering on sedition.

There is no evidence of voter fraud. On the small chance there is some found, it could be fraudulent votes for Trump.

Peaceful transitions are the hallmark of our republic and democracy. The election is over, and the outcome certain.

History will not be kind to Trump and his enablers. Election workers in every state have busted their backsides to count votes and do so in an accurate, fair manner.

No citizen of our amazing country should accept baseless attacks on our electoral process and system.

There is no path to 270 electoral votes for Trump. None.

Time for him and his team to do the right thing: Concede and make every effort to ensure a smooth transition of power to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.