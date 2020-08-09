Much discourse and controversy surround Black Lives Matter claims of racial discrimination.
It may be clarifying to examine research where actual lives, not theoretical assertions, are at stake.
In 1972, in recognition of the racial bias in death penalty cases, the U.S. Supreme Court in Furman vs. Georgia ruled that the then-existing death penalty statutes were so arbitrarily written and implemented that the court declared a moratorium on them.
This moratorium was intended to allow the states time to refine their statutes to pass constitutional muster, and thereby control racial and other biases.
Yet, in 1987, in McClesky vs. Kemp, the Supreme Court found that defendants convicted of killing white victims were executed at a rate 17 times greater than those convicted of killing Black victims.
A recent study published in Harvard Civil Liberties-Civil Rights Law Review found that 22 of 972 defendants convicted of killing a white victim were executed in contrast to only 2 of 1,503 defendants convicted of killing a Black victim.
Little change appears to have occurred in half a century.
There are probably few clearer examples of the lower value placed on Black lives than the data above reveal.
No amount of spin or denial can make these dismal findings disappear.
