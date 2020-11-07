Letter to the Editor: Hern's proposal looks out for the vulnerable in energy changes

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern won re-election with the most votes ever given to a District 1 candidate. He earned them for diligent, capable work in Washington and for remaining approachable and attentive to the citizens of our district.

So what's he done? Lots, but lately my eye was caught by this new item from his congressional website: The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act (EPPA).

Hern introduced that bill on Oct. 1 to make sure that the poor, the elderly, minorities, tribal communities and rural dwellers aren't thrown under the electric bus by costly, unanticipated side effects of climate-inspired legislation.

For now the EPPA just instructs federal agencies to survey the situation and report in a year's time on risks, roadblocks and remedies.

This might seem an unlikely agenda item for a Republican from midtown Tulsa. But it fits for a guy whose childhood home lacked running water, and whose success in business demonstrates a knack for recognizing and meeting the needs of the public.

I wouldn't have thought of the EPPA, but I can readily see that it's a useful move and now's the time.

It shows Hern's awareness of the big picture, while allowing no one to be overlooked.