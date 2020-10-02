Letter to the Editor: Herd immunity idea will kill the most vulnerable

Is President Donald Trump really promoting herd immunity as a solution to the coronavirus?

We have already lost more than 208,000 Americans to this disease. The herd immunity idea would likely just kill off the weakest and most vulnerable of our population, possibly a few more million.

That is not OK.

So many aspects of the coronavirus are still unknown, making this absurd notion very dangerous, say some medical professionals.

The president says he is pro-life. Now how is allowing millions of our fellow Americans die unnecessarily being pro-life?

We have heard many times from doctors that if 95% of our residents wore masks for several weeks we would have a positive result.

There is still time to take action. We deserve better.

Editor's Note: On Sept. 15 at an ABC News town hall, President Donald Trump told anchor George Stephanopoulos that COVID-19 would go away without a vaccine, adding, "Over a period of time, sure, with time, it goes away and you'll develop, you'll develop like a herd mentality — it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen."