Everyone in this country, Democrat or Republican, should be outraged at the effort from the White House and others to sabotage our right to vote.
I voted in the primary by absentee ballot due to the pandemic. The idiot in the White House continues to stonewall what should be a simple signature on a bill to fund what we have been doing for citizens who need it.
Then he applies for absentee ballots for himself.
I would ask Oklahoma voters as well as others help the Postal Service get these ballots where they belong for counting.
I understand that the postal workers are dependent on government funding for salaries. After being a military wife and dependent on funding for my family's salary, I understand their pain.
In order to make this work, we are going to need people to work without pay, maybe some election volunteers could help sort mail.
We could have a group of civilians helping the Postal Service do its job in spirit of efforts of the White House to sabotage the election.
I would be willing to do this. How about others out there?
Kathy Larsen, Collinsville
