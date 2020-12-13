Letter to the Editor: Heartbreaking to lose a loved one to COVID-19

We are heartbroken. COVID-19 has visited our family and taken a loved one away. Another was hospitalized.

To the anti-maskers, and you know who you are, if you believe this is a hoax or fake news, I can say with certainty, it is painfully real.

So, you think wearing a mask is uncomfortable? Or, your rights are being violated?

Show me where it says that there is a right to possibly spread this sickness without care for your fellow man.

They say that a vaccine is coming. It won't be soon. And, how do we know it will stop or even slow down the pandemic?

Most polls say that a great percentage of people won't even take it.

There might never be a return to what we knew as normal.

The best defense is wear that mask! Please.

Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa

