Letter to the Editor: Heartbreaking that Gov. Stitt hasn't done more for schools in pandemic

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Nov. 16 criticized Tulsa Public Schools for taking precautions to keep students safe since the pandemic began, saying students being out of school “breaks his heart.”

As a former teacher, it breaks my heart that our kids can’t safely be in school right now.

It also breaks my heart to watch our kids lose loved ones to this virus.

It breaks my heart that kids will be forced into further uncertainty; pushing in and out of quarantine on a weekly basis when one of their classmates gets sick.

It breaks my heart that Oklahoma has one of the highest per-capita cases of COVID-19 in children in this country.

It breaks my heart that teachers are forced to risk their lives to do the job they love.

It breaks my heart that our state legislature and governor have failed for years to fund education properly and mental health supports, leaving our students and teachers under-resourced.

It breaks my heart that compassionate leadership remains elusive.