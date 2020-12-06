Letter to the Editor: Health care workers begging the public to adhere to safety protocols

Our health care workers are frustrated, tired and fighting a losing battle.

Nursing was once voted by Gallup polls as the most trusted profession; it is now facing a worsening shortage with a total disregard to safety.

To hear some of the general public say that hospitals are making money off COVID-19, or that it is a hoax, or that a family member wasn't sick is absolutely a slap in the face to those sacrificing so much on a daily basis to help us in our darkest hours.

Doctors and nurses went into health care to save lives and to make a difference. They did it because they care about you and your family.

They sacrifice time with their own families to care for yours.

As I caught up on my own work on Thanksgiving Day, I thought about those working long hours in our hospitals and the time they are spending to try to keep our loved ones alive.

Many of our health care workers are sick. The last count was over 6,000 health care workers in Oklahoma were sick with more than 15 dead.

We are grieving for own, trying to protect our elderly family members and, yet, show up to a job that many of us would do for free.