Letter to the Editor: Headline about Trump's vaccine purchases inaccurate

I have to give credit to the media; they will be dumping on President Donald Trump to the bitter end.

Take the article “Trump move may delay vaccine delivery” (Dec. 8). This juicy little article got front-page recognition.

However, blaming Trump for missing on a chance to order millions of doses of vaccine is not truthful. The article states that there is an option for an additional 500 million doses over the initial 200 million already ordered.

This is more than adequate since the U.S. population is around 350 million.

The government has the right to exercise the option, usually at the initial price. If the option is exercised, the vendor shall provide the additional doses.

To state that Trump missed a chance to order additional doses is totally inaccurate.

In addition, the story stated the Trump administration did not invite the Biden administration to the “Operation Warp Speed” summit. That's not surprising since Joe Biden criticized their method of distribution.