Letter to the Editor: Having an active life in a pandemic

I am becoming increasingly angry at what is happening in our state and the outright stupidity of people's behavior with the reference to COVID-19.

Gov. Kevin Stitt should mandate masks for everyone, except small children, when they are within 6 feet of other people, excluding family.

COVID-19 knows not Democrats, Republicans or independents.

I am very vulnerable to the virus due to age, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. I want to live out my life in the best way possible.

I am a former Tulsa master gardener and have used my skills to plant trees and ever-blooming azaleas. I am now designing and planning my backyard.

We are currently remodeling our house. I stay active through Zoom at church, the Assistance League and have been past president of the Tulsa Metro Retired Educators. I am still active with that group.

I say home except for trips to the dentist or doctors. My only self-indulgent activity is an every-two-weeks trip to the beauty shop to safely get my nails done.

I see my neighbors safely and even baked cookies and gave coffee when my new neighbors moved in.