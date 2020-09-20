Letter to the Editor: Hate crime protections are not meant for occupations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw an article that state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, will file a bill to include police, first responders and military as part of the hate crimes law since they are targeted because of their profession ("Oklahoma lawmaker to propose bill that classifies violence against police officers as a hate crime," Sept. 16).

I propose we include teachers, IRS agents, dog catchers, parking ticket officers, lawyers or dozens of other professions who are often hated and targeted because of their job.

I’m not lessening the importance of police, first responders and military. They keep us safe and our nation free; they deserve the upmost respect and gratitude.

The hate crime act protects people from intimidation or harassment because of their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability.

Notice all of those, with the exception of religion, are things with which a person is born and not something they choose.

People choose their occupation and know going in what that entails.