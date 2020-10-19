 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Harris won debate but lost opportunity

Letter to the Editor: Harris won debate but lost opportunity

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump intensifies focus on Harris in final weeks of campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour.

 Carolyn Kaster

On Oct. 7, my wife and I watched the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. Moderating was Susan Page, of USA Today’s Washington Bureau.

Debaters were reminded by Page they had agreed to a standardized protocol of debating rules. One rule forbade the interruption of a candidate during his or her designated statement time.

Sadly, we observed that adhering to debate protocol was not on Pence’s agenda.

Again, and again, Pence interrupted Harris and usurped her time while ignoring Page's poor attempts to stop him talking.

After one hour and 20 minutes into the proposed 90-minute debate, Page was finally able to obtain Pence’s attention to stop him talking long enough to remind him of the protocol rule he was flagrantly violating.

He admitted that he was. So what? He continued to interrupt to the end.

Actually, Pence’s disregard for protocol was simply a predictable continuation of tactics used by President Donald Trump with Joe Biden in the presidential debate.

Harris had a golden opportunity to reveal this administration's flagrant disregard for the word given. She lost the chance.

Will the American people lose the chance?

Russell Cook, Bartlesville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured videos:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News