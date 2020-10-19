Letter to the Editor: Harris won debate but lost opportunity

On Oct. 7, my wife and I watched the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. Moderating was Susan Page, of USA Today’s Washington Bureau.

Debaters were reminded by Page they had agreed to a standardized protocol of debating rules. One rule forbade the interruption of a candidate during his or her designated statement time.

Sadly, we observed that adhering to debate protocol was not on Pence’s agenda.

Again, and again, Pence interrupted Harris and usurped her time while ignoring Page's poor attempts to stop him talking.

After one hour and 20 minutes into the proposed 90-minute debate, Page was finally able to obtain Pence’s attention to stop him talking long enough to remind him of the protocol rule he was flagrantly violating.

He admitted that he was. So what? He continued to interrupt to the end.

Actually, Pence’s disregard for protocol was simply a predictable continuation of tactics used by President Donald Trump with Joe Biden in the presidential debate.

Harris had a golden opportunity to reveal this administration's flagrant disregard for the word given. She lost the chance.