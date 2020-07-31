I don't agree with President Donald Trump and what he is doing with the unemployment income people need to support their families.
How are people supposed to find a job when COVID-19 is still active in over half the world?
So why does Trump think it is OK for people to go back to work? Why would Trump want to make us do something like that knowing we could get the coronavirus?
I personally think Trump should rethink extending the weekly $600.
This would allow people to keep their homes and support their families without worry.
